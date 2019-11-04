Montini volleyball coach faces theft charge

A coach for Montini Catholic High School has been accused of stealing money that was supposed to go to a private youth volleyball club in Darien.

Stephen J. Dowjotas, 35, of the 6000 block of Forest View Road in Lisle, faces one felony count of theft.

According to DuPage County court records, on or about Jan. 15, he deposited two checks in his personal bank account from three clients of New Wave Volleyball/Club Fusion but did not forward the money to the club. The charge was filed Oct. 2, and Dowjotas turned himself in at the Darien Police Department Oct. 25.

His next court date is Dec. 3.

A manager from the club filed a police report May 29, saying they suspected him of several thefts and had fired Dowjotas in March. He had worked for the club for three or four years, according to the report.

One of the allegations in the police report was that Dowjotas sold "Super Bowl Squares," in which parents of players could bet on the NFL championship football game. Winners would receive credits good toward their club bills.

According to the police report, some parents complained they didn't receive credits they were due.

Another involved a summer camp run for the club by an outside company. The club was to receive a cut of the gross revenue. But, according to the police complaint, Dowjotas had the company make the check out to him.

The police report also contains an email from Dowjotas, recipient redacted, in which he disputes the allegations that got him fired.

Dowjotas is head coach this year of Montini's girls volleyball program. Officials at the Lombard school did not respond to requests for comment.