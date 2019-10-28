Hanover Park man identified as worker killed in Mount Prospect crash

Cook County authorities on Monday identified a 67-year-old Hanover Park man as the worker killed Sunday when struck by a minivan while standing along a Mount Prospect road.

Roberto Orozco was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he'd been taken after the crash that also injured a co-worker and the minivan's driver. A determination of cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled later today.

The fatal crash occurred about 11:13 a.m. while Orozco and the second worker were standing near an electronic arrow sign board that was hitched to a landscaping pickup truck in the curb lane of eastbound Golf Road near Robert Drive, Mount Prospect police said.

According to police, a Toyota minivan traveling east on Golf Road struck Orozco and the sign board, which then hit the second worker.

The second worker was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment, police said. The driver and only occupant of the minivan was taken to Lutheran General with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team, with the assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the major crash investigation team at (847) 870-5656.