Two killed after high-speed, multistate police chase ends with crash in Fox Lake

A high-speed police chase that began Sunday in southern Wisconsin and traveled into Illinois ended when the fleeing driver lost control of his car, causing a crash that killed him and a teenage passenger, police said Monday.

According to Fox Lake police, the pursuit began Sunday evening when a 1994 Toyota Camry was seen driving at a high rate of speed through Genoa City, Wisconsin. A local police officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the 28-year-old male driver refused to stop, leading to the chase.

The chase continued into Illinois, where the fleeing vehicle headed east on Route 173 through Spring Grove and into Fox Lake, police said. As the Camry neared the area of Route 173 and North Converse Road at about 7:21 p.m. Sunday, the driver lost control and the car went off the north side of the highway, struck several trees and caught fire, authorities said.

A passing driver and police were able to pull the driver and two 18-year-old women from the car. They were taken to hospitals, where the driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead, police said. The second passenger remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

The chase and crash remain under investigation by the Fox Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.