Man pleads guilty to shooting Bloomingdale store detective after urinating in dressing room

A man who shot a store detective at a Burlington clothing store in Bloomingdale pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery with a firearm.

Keonte Griffin, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison for the shooting as part of a plea agreement.

According to authorities, Griffin had urinated into a bottle in a dressing-room of the store on June 12, 2018, and knocked the bottle over while changing clothing. The store detective then made Griffin leave the store.

When Griffin tried to re-enter the store, the two struggled and Griffin shot the worker in a shoulder with a .25-caliber handgun. Griffin was shot in a hand and thigh.

According to DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Meindl, Griffin admitted the gun belonged to him and that he shot the detective because he was angry.

Griffin, of Glendale Heights, will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will receive credit for the 494 days he has been in the DuPage County jail.

As part of the deal, charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owners Identification card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon were dropped.

The prosecution also dropped a 2017 retail theft charge in which Griffin was accused of stealing a pair of black-and-yellow Nike Air Jordan shoes from a Plato's Closet store in Glendale Heights.

He pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing a sweatshirt and gym shoes from a Zumiez store in Bloomingdale; and in another case, of theft, for taking a backpack containing $286 from a man.