Streamwood man sentenced to six years for crash that killed Schaumburg dad

A Streamwood man who prosecutors say was traveling 80 to 90 mph when he caused a fatal three-vehicle crash last year pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI involving an accidental death.

Feroz Q. Khan, 26, was sentenced to six years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty Wednesday to the 2018 crash that claimed the life of Amando Chavez, a 41-year-old Schaumburg father of four.

According to prosecutors, Khan was attempting to drive between Chavez's minivan and another vehicle in the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road on the evening of Aug. 15, 2018. He collided with Chavez's vehicle, which spun, left the road and struck a tree, killing Chavez instantly.

Khan's car also went off the road, authorities said.

During his bond hearing, prosecutors said Khan had seven prior speeding violations and one pending violation. According to prosecutors, Khan had spent the day of the crash "kayaking and smoking weed."

Medical personnel at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village reported that Khan tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Friends described Chavez as a generous, devoted husband and dad who enjoyed music, fixing old cars and spending time with his family.

Khan received credit for 428 days in custody. He must complete at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.