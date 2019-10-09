ID released of man who died after arrest by Glendale Heights police

The man who died after being arrested by Glendale Heights police last week has been identified by the DuPage County coroner's Office as 46-year-old Kevin Heard of Roselle.

His relatives, meanwhile, have taken to social media to say Heard was not causing a disturbance, as authorities allege, but was instead having heart problems, thought he was dying and was shouting for help.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is examining whether police followed proper procedures.

Glendale Heights police say they were called at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 4 to Valli Produce at 155 E. North Ave. for reports of a man yelling at customers inside the store and causing a disturbance.

According to a police news release, they handcuffed him after a "brief struggle," and he then suffered an unknown medical emergency. He was pronounced dead at Adventist GlenOaks Hospital.

A woman who says she is a relative has started a GoFundMe page to help Heard's mother pay for his funeral. According to the page, Heard was the father of nine children, and grandfather of five. He was engaged to be married.

The page also said Heard had cardiovascular disease, and when he felt chest pains he stopped at Valli to ask for help. His fiancee worked at the store, although she was not there at the time.

Glendale Heights Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver said he could not comment on the allegations because of the ongoing investigation nor could he confirm whether his department had any previous contact with Heard.