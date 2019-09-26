Lone adult member of Lake County Five pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal car theft

Diamond Davis, one of the five Chicago teens initially charged with felony murder in connection with a car theft gone wrong in Old Mill Creek last month, pleaded guilty to reduced charges during a hearing Thursday morning.

Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, a class 4 felony, and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. She will be sentenced Oct. 18. Davis will likely remain in jail until that time because Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti did not to revoke her $1 million bond.

Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim initially charged Davis and the four others, all boys from Chicago, with felony murder in the death of their accomplice, 14-year-old Jaquan Swopes, who was shot by a homeowner during an attempted car theft Aug. 13. The four others had their cases remanded to juvenile court last week.

While reversing a decision that sparked controversy, locally and in the legal community, Nerheim said last week the facts still support the murder charges. He said he agreed to reduce the charges after considering evidence, mitigation presented by defense counsel and wishes of the victim's family, and added the agreement ensures "all offenders will be held responsible and face appropriate sentence."

According to authorities, Davis, the four boys and Swopes drove to Old Mill Creek to steal a car. The 75-year-old homeowner told authorities he noticed headlights moving up his driveway about 1:15 a.m. After the vehicle turned around to face the road, "several occupants" got out and approached the house, Nerheim has said.

That's when the homeowner armed himself with a legally registered handgun and went outside. The homeowner, who has not been charged, told police he announced his presence and shouted for the teens to leave his property. Nerheim has said the man told police "several" offenders moved quickly toward him, one "carrying an object."

The homeowner fired several shots "to try and scare the offenders away," telling investigators he feared for his safety and the safety of his wife, Nerheim has said. One shot struck Swopes in the head and he later died from the injury.

Investigators later recovered a 10-inch-long hunting knife on the driveway.

Nerheim declined to make additional comments about the case after Davis' hearing Thursday.