 

Crystal Lake man dies while working at Schaumburg steel supplier

 
By Mary Norkol
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/26/2019 5:08 PM

A Crystal Lake man died Thursday morning while working at a Schaumburg steel supply company, officials said.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Adrian Gomez, according to Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. Gomez was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. at Earle Jorgensen Co., also known as EMJ Metals, on Mitchell Drive in Schaumburg, Derevyanny said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Schaumburg Fire Department referred questions from the Daily Herald to the police department, which couldn't immediately be reached.

A receptionist at EMJ Metals in Schaumburg said no one was available to comment on the death.

With more than 40 locations, EMJ metals is "a leading supplier" of steel and other metals to manufacturing companies around the world, according to its website.

Schaumburg police launched a death investigation, along with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Chicago Tribune reported.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 