Crystal Lake man dies while working at Schaumburg steel supplier

A Crystal Lake man died Thursday morning while working at a Schaumburg steel supply company, officials said.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Adrian Gomez, according to Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. Gomez was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. at Earle Jorgensen Co., also known as EMJ Metals, on Mitchell Drive in Schaumburg, Derevyanny said.

The Schaumburg Fire Department referred questions from the Daily Herald to the police department, which couldn't immediately be reached.

A receptionist at EMJ Metals in Schaumburg said no one was available to comment on the death.

With more than 40 locations, EMJ metals is "a leading supplier" of steel and other metals to manufacturing companies around the world, according to its website.

Schaumburg police launched a death investigation, along with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Chicago Tribune reported.