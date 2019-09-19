Lake County drops murder charges against Chicago teens in fatal car burglary

Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim is dropping murder charges against five Chicago teenagers whose accomplice was shot and killed during an attempted car burglary near Old Mill Creek last month.

The lone adult charged in the case, 18-year-old Diamond Davis, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing, Nerheim said in a Thursday morning news release. She is expected to appear in bond court today to be recharged. Nerheim said Davis has agreed to waive her preliminary hearing and plead guilty next week.

The four other teenagers, all boys, will have their cases remanded to juvenile court with the murder charges dropped. Previously, Nerheim had charged the four boys as adults. He said a plea agreement had been reached with the four boys as well, but would not elaborate.

"Due to strict laws governing juvenile courtroom proceedings, my office is unable to give details regarding the charges involving juveniles going forward."

The five were charged with murder under the state's "felony murder" rule when 14-year-old Jaquan Swopes was shot and killed by a homeowner who spotted people trying to break into a car on his property in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. The law allows accomplices of particular felonies to be charged with murder if any death occurs during the commission of that felony. Burglary is one of those felonies. The homeowner has not been charged in the shooting after authorities said one of the teenagers approached him with a knife after he confronted the would-be burglars.

Nerheim said the facts of the case support the original charges against the five.

"However, after full consideration of all the evidence, mitigation presented by defense counsel as well as the wishes of the victim's family, my office has entered into an agreement with defense counsel for the five offenders," Nerheim said in the statement. "This agreement ensures all offenders will be held responsible and face appropriate sentences."

It's unclear what type of sentencing recommendations prosecutors will present judges in each case.

Nerheim said the five teenagers admitted their sole purpose for being at the house was to commit the car burglary. The five had driven there in a car stolen from Wilmette days earlier.

The 75-year-old homeowner told investigators he was in bed when he noticed headlights moving up his driveway about 1:15 a.m. He said the car turned around in his driveway and face toward the road. He spotted "several occupants" of the car exit and approach the house, Nerheim said. That's when the man armed himself with a legally registered handgun and went outside to investigate.

The homeowner told police he announced his presence and shouted for the teens to leave his property. Nerheim said the man told police that "several" offenders moved quickly toward him, one "carrying an object." The homeowner opened fire several times "to try and scare the offenders away," telling investigators he feared for his safety and the safety of his wife, Nerheim said. One of the shots struck Swopes in the head.

Investigators later recovered a "10-inch long hunting knife on the driveway and a cellphone with pinned GPS coordinates of other homes near Old Mill Creek," Nerheim said.

After the shooting, the six teenagers drove away. They stopped near an accident scene in Gurnee where one of the boys exited the car with Swopes to seek medical attention. The other four drove away, leading police on a high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago, where they were all eventually apprehended. Nerheim said the teens told police they fled because "they didn't want to go back to jail."

"It is time for these offenders to understand the seriousness of their actions and face the consequences," Nerheim said. "If they choose to continue to follow the troubled path they are currently on, it will end in only one of two ways -- either with another tragic funeral or with more involvement with the criminal justice system. My hope is they will learn from this tragedy, and take this opportunity to be rehabilitated."