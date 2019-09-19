City Works Eatery to open in Vernon Hills

City Works Eatery & Pour House is opening Oct. 14, in the Mellody Farm retail center in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management LLC

City Works Eatery & Pour House will open its third suburban location on Oct. 14, at the Mellody Farm retail center in Vernon Hills.

The restaurant, which also operates in Schaumburg and Wheeling, offers "classic American cuisine with chef-driven twists" as well as more than 90 local, regional and global craft beers on tap. Eight varieties of wine as well as spiked seltzer also will be available on tap.

A sneak peek at the "First Draft" soft opening charity event will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, with proceeds benefiting the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The 200-seat restaurant near Milwaukee Avenue and Route 60 spans 8,218 square feet with three, 110-inch HDTVs and six, 65-inch HDTVs. Another 119 seats are available on two outdoor patios. The south patio has a gaming area featuring a bag toss and dining furniture for full service, with shuffleboard table, Giant Jenga and lounge furniture to be added next year.

This will be the 10th City Works in the U.S., including locations in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Fort Worth. The Schaumburg restaurant opened in February followed by Wheeling in August.

The chain is managed and operated by Chicago-based Bottleneck Management LLC.