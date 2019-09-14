Schaumburg writer's book tells of inspirational amputees. So does golf tournament.

Fifty-nine golfers participated in the two-day All Disability Open last weekend at Odyssey Golf Foundation in Tinley Park. Courtesy of Denise Riesen

Donna and Don Zommer of Bartlett display "Life Without Limb," by Donna's daughter, Denise Riesen of Schaumburg. The book tells of two dozen amputees, including Don, who lost his left arm below the elbow in a machine press accident in 1962. Courtesy of Denise Riesen

Every story is different.

Some are steeped in tragedy. Some move you to tears. Some are almost impossible to believe.

All inspire beyond words.

Michigan's Tracy Ramin lost all of his blood -- plus two more pints -- after he was hit on the side of a Michigan expressway 21 years ago. He lost his left leg, but beat the 2% odds that doctors gave him to live. Today, he's a par shooter who helps train adaptive golf coaches in Illinois and around the country.

Kenny Bontz was hooked on Vicodin after dealing with bone cancer in his left upper tibia. He took 80 pills a day. Heroin -- and death -- may have been next. Instead, he decided to have his leg amputated and managed to turn his life around. The Orlando, Florida, resident plans to go to the PGA Tour Champions' Qualifying school in November.

Bartlett's Don Zommer lost half his left arm in a machine press accident in 1962. Almost four decades later, Zommer and good friend Bud Sanders formed the Midwestern Amputee Golf Association, MWAGA, to give amputees the resources and opportunities to play golf anywhere and any time they desire.

Ramin, Bontz and Zommer were three of the 59 participants in the All Disability Open last weekend at the Odyssey Golf Foundation course in Tinley Park. The event doubled in size from last year and also drew players from Canada, New York, Nebraska, Idaho and California.

"I'm absolutely honored with the fact that we had so many other players come out," said McHenry's Bradley Schubert, president of MWAGA and a right leg, below-the-knee amputee. "We have guys who have cerebral palsy, seated players -- just a plethora of different physical disabilities."

Watching these men and women golf -- and listening to their stories afterward -- puts a lot of things in perspective.

No one knows that better than Denise Riesen, Zommer's stepdaughter. Riesen, who lives in Schaumburg and is a professional photographer, published "Life Without Limb" in 2011 to tell the stories of two dozen amputees.

In the introduction, she writes, "My intent is not to exploit, but to bring awareness to the fact that amputees are, just as anyone else, 'normal' people doing 'normal' things."

And in some cases, flat-out phenomenal things.

Take Ramin, for example. He birdied the final two holes -- draining a 40-footer on No. 17 -- to finish with a 1-over 73.

Or take Brian Bemis of Michigan. Unable to attach a prosthetic to his right side, he stands over every shot on one leg. Somehow, he keeps his balance and drills ball after ball down fairways and onto greens. He finished in second place with rounds of 71 and 72.

And then there's Bontz, who won the event by shooting 70 and 71. He admits to being an angry, moody drug addict years ago. It cost him his marriage of 18 years. Lately, though, he's happy and living every day with a smile on his face. Much of it is because of people like Zommer and dozens of others in that Odyssey Golf reception room.

"I decided to take the leg off and never look back," Bontz said. "It's opened more windows for me and I've met so many good people. And I've learned a lot about myself in the process."

The two-day event was broken into eight flights. Two local players claimed first place -- Northbrook's John Benway won the fourth flight, and Downers Grove's Nancy Towers won the women's division. Westmont's Jonathan Snyder finished second in the first flight.

This event -- and clinics held for amputees or others with special needs -- are the whole point of MWAGA and the Freedom Golf Association, which Snyder helps run as the adaptive golf director. These organizations help people realize that you don't have to hit the ball 250 yards -- or even 50 -- to have a great time on a local range, a par-3 course or a par-72 course like Odyssey.

"It's just about having fun and enjoying time with good people," Bontz said. "Your game will come around. It's a lot of fun, it's not overly expensive and anybody can play it. Anybody.

"Blind people can play. One arm. One leg. I mean anyone can play the game, which is phenomenal. And there are not too many sports like that."

Riesen's book includes stories about a 7-year-old boy who was born without part of his right arm, a man whose legs were severed when he tried jumping a freight train in college, a Vietnam vet who lost his leg after stepping on a mortar, and a man who asked a co-worker to let him die after being struck and pinned in traffic while on the job site.

They are quick reads, but they make us realize how strong the human spirit is and how much we can overcome.

"I know she's my daughter, but I'm so proud of her," said Donna Zommer. "I just read it a few days ago and teared up again."

More information on how to purchase a copy can be found at riesenphotography.com. A significant portion of the proceeds goes to benefit MWAGA.