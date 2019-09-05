 

PDQ closes in Schaumburg, Wheaton, Orland Park

  • PDQ restaurants bid a heartfelt farewell to its Schaumburg customers in announcing the decision to close all three of its Illinois locations.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 9/5/2019 4:54 PM

PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) restaurants has announced the recent closings of its three Illinois locations in Schaumburg, Wheaton and Orland Park.

The Tampa, Florida-based chain opened its first Illinois restaurant in Wheaton in September 2017, followed six months later by the Schaumburg location.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The company posted a message on social media headlined, "Thank You To The Schaumburg Community."

The post reads, "Schaumburg Friends, We are sad to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close all three of our Illinois PDQ locations. Our teams have become deeply connected to the community and we will miss seeing you, our loyal guests, every day."

In Schaumburg, PDQ leaves behind an 18-month-old, 3,918-square-foot building next to Miller's Ale House on the southwest corner of Meacham and Remington roads. The buildings there are components of a relatively new three-lot development called Meacham Corners.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said a replacement for PDQ hasn't been immediately identified.

PDQ's decision took the village by surprise, Frank said, but he subsequently learned the company made a similar decision back in April to close all its locations in Oklahoma.

