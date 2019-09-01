Crowds converge for carnival, food at Schaumburg Septemberfest

Getting there can be part of the experience when it comes to a fest as large and loved as Schaumburg Septemberfest.

Getting there Sunday for former Schaumburg residents the Padillo family involved the Schaumburg High School parking lot and a big yellow school bus.

Seven-year-old Logan and 12-year-old Brandon rode the bus with their mom, Tori Padillo, and grandmother, Pam Caprio, to make a return visit to an event they hadn't experienced since Logan was 6 months old.

"Ooh, there it is!" Logan said when he got his first glimpse of the tents and crowds from his window seat Sunday.

Logan said he was excited for an afternoon of carnival rides with his brother, while the adults said they were looking forward to the food.

The Taste of Schaumburg featured 21 restaurants offering all kinds of flavors.

"I haven't seen a hot dog yet," one man said as he and his family milled around the Taste tent taking in the smoke and smells.

His group had to wander to the far end of the tent to find the ballpark staple -- on the menu at the Moretti's booth. But first they passed pierogi and potato pancakes, pulled pork nachos and German hot pretzels, fondue bowls and fried cheese balls, even cheesesteak wontons and Dairy Queen blizzards.

The Gaden family, though, was a bit disappointed not to see Village Tavern this year at the Taste, Debbie Gaden of Mount Prospect said.

But Alyssa Gaden said a new taco place and the chance to see and sample a variety of cuisines -- Mandarin, Thai, Indian, Polish, Italian, Mediterranean -- made up for it.

The family loves Septemberfest, Alyssa Gaden said, buying snow cones from the Boy Scouts and often visiting on Not-For-Profit Day to support her employer, Feed My Starving Children.

This year Not-For-Profit Day coincides with Labor Day on Monday, when food and drinks sold in the Taste tent will benefit local charities.

Festival hours run 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. The Labor Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Summit Drive from Wise Road to Stock Port Lane with former Mayor Al Larson as parade marshal.