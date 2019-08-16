DuPage sheriff: Bloomingdale man beat girlfriend's ex-husband

Updated on 8/17 to clarify correct the familial relationship of the victims.

A 37-year-old Bloomingdale man is facing felony battery charges after officials say he beat his girlfriend's ex-husband and the ex-husband's sister Sunday in unincorporated DuPage County near Addison.

Thomas Poreda, of the 200 block of Hedgerow Drive, was arrested by DuPage County sheriff's deputies Friday. He is in custody waiting to appear in bond court Saturday morning after being charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Poreda is accused of battering his girlfriend's ex-husband and the ex-husband's sister at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4N300 block of Seventh Avenue.

As of Friday night, the male victim remained hospitalized at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, the release said.

Poreda was arrested without incident Friday at Lake Street and Rohlwing Road in Addison, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff's nonemergency number at (630) 682-7356.