Police, communities come together for National Night Out in the suburbs

It started in 1984 as a way to bolster relations and break down barriers between cops and the communities they serve by urging residents to meet officers face to face in a friendly, stress-free environment.

Since then, National Night Out, held on the first Tuesday in August, has gone beyond that to encourage residents to get to know not only their men and women in blue but also their neighbors through events that include parades, block parties, cookouts and communitywide celebrations.

The idea is simple: Lock your doors, turn on your outside lights and spend a little time outdoors building relationships that can improve safety in your neighborhood.

Nearly 16,000 communities across the country celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, according to the organization's website, including 202 in Illinois.

In Hoffman Estates, for example, families gathered at the police station to view antique police cars, view a police dog demonstration and tackle a climbing wall.

In Elgin, SWAT officers sat in a dunk tank in Festival Park to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois, kids played in inflatables and parents checked out food trucks.

In Vernon Hills, activities included a sand volleyball tournament in Hartmann Park and a visit by the bookmobile.

In Bloomingdale, there were games and demonstrations in Circle Park and free swimming at the Oasis Water Park.