 

Police, communities come together for National Night Out in the suburbs

  • Zachary Bamberger 7, of Hoffman Estates plays in a police car during the Hoffman Estates National Night Out at the police department headquarters Tuesday.

      Zachary Bamberger 7, of Hoffman Estates plays in a police car during the Hoffman Estates National Night Out at the police department headquarters Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Ayden Khan, 4, of Hoffman Estates sports a police hat and sticker badges during the Hoffman Estates National Night Out at the police department headquarters Tuesday.

      Ayden Khan, 4, of Hoffman Estates sports a police hat and sticker badges during the Hoffman Estates National Night Out at the police department headquarters Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The Hoffman Estates Fire department gives ambulance tours during the Hoffman Estates National Night Out at the police department headquarters Tuesday.

      The Hoffman Estates Fire department gives ambulance tours during the Hoffman Estates National Night Out at the police department headquarters Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kids dance as the Vernon Hills Police Department hosted its 24th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday at Hartmann Park.

      Kids dance as the Vernon Hills Police Department hosted its 24th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday at Hartmann Park. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People line for food as the Vernon Hills Police Department hosted its 24th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday at Hartmann Park.

      People line for food as the Vernon Hills Police Department hosted its 24th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday at Hartmann Park. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/6/2019 8:10 PM

It started in 1984 as a way to bolster relations and break down barriers between cops and the communities they serve by urging residents to meet officers face to face in a friendly, stress-free environment.

Since then, National Night Out, held on the first Tuesday in August, has gone beyond that to encourage residents to get to know not only their men and women in blue but also their neighbors through events that include parades, block parties, cookouts and communitywide celebrations.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The idea is simple: Lock your doors, turn on your outside lights and spend a little time outdoors building relationships that can improve safety in your neighborhood.

Nearly 16,000 communities across the country celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, according to the organization's website, including 202 in Illinois.

In Hoffman Estates, for example, families gathered at the police station to view antique police cars, view a police dog demonstration and tackle a climbing wall.

In Elgin, SWAT officers sat in a dunk tank in Festival Park to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois, kids played in inflatables and parents checked out food trucks.

In Vernon Hills, activities included a sand volleyball tournament in Hartmann Park and a visit by the bookmobile.

In Bloomingdale, there were games and demonstrations in Circle Park and free swimming at the Oasis Water Park.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 