Images: From everyday life to the touchstone cultural moments of 1969
Posted8/4/2019 1:00 AM
The moon landing. Woodstock. The ongoing war in Vietnam. And regular, everyday life at home. We invite you to take a trip through our archives to see images from 1969. When possible we used the captions as they appeared in the newspaper (you'll know which ones they are when you read them). And to see many more, check out Sunday's special print edition of the Daily Herald.
Don Roberts, 12, may be the only newsboy who delivers his papers by riding a pony through the streets of north DuPage County. It not only saves him time and shoe leather, but it's fun.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Spec. 5 Bill Lambert, 20, of Elk Grove Village, returns from Vietnam for a 40-day leave and is greeted by his parents. He recently received an army commendation for meritorious service in Vietnam and will report for duty next at Fort McPherson, GA.Published Aug. 7, 1969
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
A high jump competitor clears the bar during the Arlington Prep track meet on April 12, 1969.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Ballerinas have nothing on this graceful donkey and his partner at the Veterans of Foreign Wars annual donkey baseball game at Heritage Park in Wheeling. Published 7/3/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Bobby Rush of the Black Panther Party is at the microphone during one of the first public meetings of the newly formed "Rainbow Coalition" alliance between the Black Panther Party, Young Lords, and Young Patriots. This was the 2nd anniversary of the killing of MLK and the group was asking Chicago youth to "Cool it" and not riot again, reasoning that if the youth would riot, it would give the police an excuse to enter their neighborhoods and enact violence. Other people pictured include Andrew Kiniston (Young Patriots), William "Preacherman" Fesperman (Young Patriots), Bob Lee (Black Panther Party), Bobby McGinnis (Young Patriots), Alfredo Matias (Young Lords), Luis Cuza (Young Lords) Jack "Junebug" Boykin (Young Patriots) and Mike James (Rising Up Angry). The photo was taken April 4, 1969
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
It was a beautiful day for a parade. Bands, local clubs and village officials rode or walked through the streets of Itasca to honor veterans during Itasca's Memorial Day parade.Published 6/2/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Entertainers performed at West Fest last weekend, adding to the carnival atmosphere of the annual celebration. High wire acts and acrobats performed at the three day fair. Published 8/26/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Helga Lancaster of Elk Grove Village poses by a car in which she'll be drag racing in November of 1969.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
A singer provides musical inspiration before a Mt. Prospect peace march in late December 1969.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
The first snow of the season brought sleds out of storage and kids out of school for the holidays. Youngsters in the northwest suburbs found appropriate hills for practicing sledding skills dormant since last winter. Published 12/26/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Leaving plenty of gold and green jerseys behind, Fremd halfback Bob Molaznik as he scampers for some of his 144 yards against Elk Grove. Molaznik helped give his team an early lead by totaling 52 of the Vikings' 61 yards in their opening drive, including a 47-yard burst, and scoring from the 3. They went on to outlast the Grove, 13-6, and spoil their hosts' homecoming. Published 10/6/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Happy Schaumburg Mayor Robert O. Atcher presided over groundbreaking festivities for Woodfield Mall. Published 10/10/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
In this August 16, 1969 file aerial photo, music fans at the original Woodstock Music and Arts Festival are packed around the stage, at bottom, in Bethel, N.Y. Archaeologists from New York's Binghamton University are trying to find the exact location of the stage and light and speaker towers and say aerial shots taken nearly 50 years ago can't be relied upon to help them, because the bottom of the hillside was regraded in the late '90s to accommodate a temporary stage for anniversary performances, and the spot of the original stage is under a layer of compacted fill.
Associated Press
Protesters of the Vietnam War pass out flyers at the Palatine train station in May 1969.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Conant High School students whoop and holler as they ride in their homecoming parade.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
U.S. infantrymen leave helicopter that carried them to the top of bomb-scarred Black Virgin Mountain on July 18, 1969, for their downhill patrol in search of Viet Cong and North Vietnamese. The 3,252 foot mountain, blasted by aerial and ground bombardment, is near Tay Ninh in the vicinity of the Cambodian border.
Associated Press
A crowd of about 2,000 people awaits the arrival of the Apollo 11 astronauts at O'Hare Airport. The astronauts flew in on the presidential jet and then traveled by helicopter to Miegs Field, where they went by limousines to a parade in their honor in the loop. Published 8/14/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
What would a gallant Boy Scout do if he came to a creek that needed to be crossed? He'd throw a rope bridge across and his fair lady would watch for snapping turtles nipping at their heels. The bridge was one of 350 displays at Scout-O-Rama at Arlington Park Exhibit Hall. Published 4/30/69
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
This young rider appears in Schaumburg Bicycle court with his mother for violating one of the rules of the road. The bicycle court is held in connection with the bicycle safety program of the Schaumburg Police Department. James Guthrie, village trustee, presides in the court. In nine years, no youth has ever appeared in court twice. All of the youngsters cited were reminded for the need for safety rules.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Peter, Paul and Mary perform at a peace rally before Dr. Benjamin Spock, at table at right, addresses the crowd at the Palacio Theatre in Chicago. The event was sponsored by the 13th district Politics for Peace and the Chicago Peace Council. October 29, 1969
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Rolling Meadows residents (and bank customers) Don Kessinger, left, and Ted Abernathy of the Chicago Cubs meet fans and sign autographs at the Bank of Rolling Meadows. Published late September 1969
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Moments after she hears herself announced as Illinois' Junior Miss of 1969, Pamela Weir gets a big hug from one of her 29 fellow competitors in the Illinois' Junior Miss finals at Mill Run Playhouse in Niles. The Arlington Heights miss, a senior at Prospect High School, represented her state in the national pageant in Mobile, AL.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
Rev. Jesse Jackson, then leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, spoke to several thousand people at Elk Grove High School about what it means to be a black man in America in March of 1969.
DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon.
Associated Press
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Org.
Associated Press
