Images: From everyday life to the touchstone cultural moments of 1969

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Bobby Rush of the Black Panther Party is at the microphone during one of the first public meetings of the newly formed "Rainbow Coalition" alliance between the Black Panther Party, Young Lords, and Young Patriots. This was the 2nd anniversary of the killing of MLK and the group was asking Chicago youth to "Cool it" and not riot again, reasoning that if the youth would riot, it would give the police an excuse to enter their neighborhoods and enact violence. Other people pictured include Andrew Kiniston (Young Patriots), William "Preacherman" Fesperman (Young Patriots), Bob Lee (Black Panther Party), Bobby McGinnis (Young Patriots), Alfredo Matias (Young Lords), Luis Cuza (Young Lords) Jack "Junebug" Boykin (Young Patriots) and Mike James (Rising Up Angry). The photo was taken April 4, 1969