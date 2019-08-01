Police: Spring Grove man said he had a gun at two Fox Lake banks

Fox Lake police arrested a 57-year-old man Wednesday after, authorities said, he made threatening remarks at two village banks.

Luke May of Spring Grove was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after bank employees told police he indicated he had gun after they refused to cash his check, authorities said.

"He was muttering something about a gun," Police Chief Jim Lee said Thursday. "When the information came in to us, we were made to believe he might have a gun."

Lee said May tried to cash a check at the BMO Harris Bank and the Chase Bank, both near the intersection of Route 12 and Big Hollow Road.

After the reported threats, an Illinois State Police alert was issued and it was "all hands on deck" to find May, Lee said. Officers later located May sitting in his silver Chevrolet Suburban at a gas station near Route 12 and Oak Street.

Lee said officers searched his SUV but didn't find a gun. The check he was trying to cash was on the passenger's seat, he said.