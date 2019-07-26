Images: Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through the suburbs

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passed through Wadsworth, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Elmhurst and Wheaton on its way to the Larry S. Provo Training Center, 335 Spencer St. in West Chicago, where it will be on display through Monday.
Big Boy No. 4014 crosses over Techny Road in Northbrook Friday morning on its way to West Chicago.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through the Chicago suburbs Friday and stops in West Chicago. The steam engine is expected to depart at 8 a.m. Tuesday, running through Geneva, Elburn, DeKalb and Rochelle on its route to Iowa, Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passing through Des Plaines early Friday afternoon on its way to West Chicago.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through Elmhurst Friday afternoon on its way to West Chicago.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 rolls through Elmhurst Friday afternoon on its way to West Chicago.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mikey Lopes, 5, and his uncle, Jesse Flores, both of Des Plaines, watch as the train led by Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 and a trailing diesel unit passes through Des Plaines Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Crew members look from the fireman's side of the cab as Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 passes through Glen Ellyn Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 passes Glen Ellyn Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Detail view 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement and articulated drivers Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 as it passes through Glen Ellyn Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
An observation car complete with a special drumhead is at the rear as Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 and its train passes through Glen Ellyn Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
People line both sides of the tracks to take photos as Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 approaches downtown Glen Ellyn Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passing through Des Plaines.
Courtesy of Kevin Croke
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passing through the suburbs.
Courtesy of Barbara McQuillan
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passing through the suburbs.
Courtesy of Barbara McQuillan
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 passing through the suburbs.
Courtesy of Barbara McQuillan