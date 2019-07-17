News

Elgin police union billboard supports officer who fatally shot woman

  • The Elgin police union put up a billboard saying its members "proudly support" Lt. Christian Jensen, who has been on paid leave since he fatally shot resident Decynthia Clements in 2018.

      The Elgin police union put up a billboard saying its members "proudly support" Lt. Christian Jensen, who has been on paid leave since he fatally shot resident Decynthia Clements in 2018. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Pictured in the background of this May photo is an Elgin billboard paid for by activists asking for justice for Decynthia Clements, who was fatally shot by Lt. Chris Jensen last year. The billboard was in place for 30 days.

      Pictured in the background of this May photo is an Elgin billboard paid for by activists asking for justice for Decynthia Clements, who was fatally shot by Lt. Chris Jensen last year. The billboard was in place for 30 days. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

The Elgin police union put up a billboard supporting a police officer who fatally shot a woman and whose fate remains to be determined by the city.

"The members of Police Benevolent & Protective Assocation Unit #54 proudly support Lt. Chris Jensen *274," says the billboard just west of the National Street bridge over the Fox River, just outside downtown Elgin.

Jensen's badge number is 274. As a lieutenant, he is part of management and not represented by the union.

Elgin police union President Dan McNanna didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association "does not have a comment on it as it is a local issue," said Elizabeth Drea, executive assistant to the organization's director.

The billboard comes about two months after activists who want Jensen fired put up their own billboard for 30 days asking for justice for shooting victim Decynthia Clements. She was shot by Jensen on March 12, 2018, after she came out of a vehicle holding two knives.

Jensen, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the Cook County state's attorney's office, has been on paid leave since the shooting. A petition with more than 1,600 signatures asking for Jensen's firing was submitted last week.

At a special meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at city hall, 150 Dexter Court, the city council will hear a presentation about a consultant's investigation into the shooting. The consultant found that Jensen's use of force was in compliance with department policies. A decision about Jensen's employment will be made public sometime after Saturday, Police Chief Ana Lalley said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Corey Battles is among the activists who paid for a billboard in May saying, "Not in Vain, 3-12-18, Justice for Decynthia." It was along Crystal Avenue near Highland Avenue, about a mile north of the police union billboard.

The police union billboard "showed the fact that they are just bullies," Battles said. "It's showing the fact that (they are saying), 'We're going to throw this back into your face and the community."

Battles also pointed to the location and size of the billboard, much larger than the one put up by the activists, he said.

"It is right in the east side of Elgin, right in the predominantly minority neighborhood. It's a way to send the message to the community, and especially the minority community, that there is pretty much nothing we can do about it," he said.

The shooting "has brought about many different emotions from community members and officers," Lalley said.

"As we make our way to the next steps, starting first with the council meeting on Saturday, I would ask that we continue to respect each other's thoughts and opinions and continue to listen to one another," she said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Petition asks Elgin to fire officer who fatally shot woman on I-90
Related Article
Petition asks Elgin to fire officer who fatally shot woman on I-90
 
Billboard in Elgin asks for 'justice' in fatal police shooting
Related Article
Billboard in Elgin asks for 'justice' in fatal police shooting
 
Elgin hires firm to conduct independent investigation into police shooting
Related Article
Elgin hires firm to conduct independent investigation into police shooting
 
No criminal charges by Cook County in fatal Elgin police shooting
Related Article
No criminal charges by Cook County in fatal Elgin police shooting
 
T-shirts show divided sentiments about Elgin police shooting
Related Article
T-shirts show divided sentiments about Elgin police shooting
 
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 