Operator of kennel where 29 dogs died in fire faces animal cruelty charges

The operator of D & D Kennels faces 28 misdemeanor charges in connection with the early morning Jan. 14 fire that killed 29 dogs near West Chicago and Carol Stream.

A warrant was issued Wednesday afternoon for the arrest of Woodridge resident Garrett Mercado, who was taken into custody later that evening, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

Mercado, 29, of the 2300 block of Cambridge Lane, is charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty and 14 counts of violation of owner's duties, Berlin said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12 in courtroom 4003.

The first emergency responder at the scene was sheriff's Deputy Chris Obrochta, who spotted the fire on a routine patrol, alerted dispatchers around 5:30 a.m. and helped Mercado free dogs from cages.

Carol Stream firefighters battled the fire to rescue dogs and corral them in the front yard. Roughly 30 dogs were saved.

Firefighters said some of the dogs were found caged, tied or loose in the kennel. Firefighters couldn't reach those on the top floor of the two-story building because of the intensity of the blaze.

The building, which had attached kennels on either side, was housing roughly 50 pitbulls and other breeds.

Three firefighters were treated for dog bites; two suffered puncture wounds to the hands and another was bitten on the lip.

Property tax bills for the kennel were sent in 2018 to Joanne Grossman, who lives in Florida.

Critics immediately questioned the cleanliness of the facility, its staffing and the number of animals housed there.

Mercado was the kennel's licensed operator and a trainer since 2014 of rescue dogs with histories of behavioral issues.

He posted 10% of his $50,000 bail and was released from the DuPage County jail this morning.