Judge hearing demand for Trump tax returns is Wheaton College graduate
Wheaton College graduate Trevor McFadden, a judge appointed by Donald Trump, has been assigned to a lawsuit by congressional Democrats seeking access to the president's tax returns, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
The House Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday after they rejected its requests for the past six years of Trump's personal and business returns.
McFadden, in Washington, last month rejected a request by House Democrats for an order blocking the president's plan to pay for construction of his southern U.S. border wall with about $6.1 billion
Congress had allocated for other purposes, saying he lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. His ruling is being appealed.
McFadden, 41, is also a former Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer. He got his law degree from the University of Virginia in 2006 and clerked for a judge on the federal appeals court in St. Louis.