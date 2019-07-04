Judge hearing demand for Trump tax returns is Wheaton College graduate

Trevor McFadden, center, at the time acting principal deputy assistant attorney general, talks to reporters in April 2017 in Seattle after the federal court sentencing of Roman Seleznev to 27 years in prison after he was convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data. McFadden was appointed a federal judge by President Donald Trump, and he'll preside over the 2019 lawsuit filed by the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain Trump's tax returns. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Wheaton College graduate Trevor McFadden, a judge appointed by Donald Trump, has been assigned to a lawsuit by congressional Democrats seeking access to the president's tax returns, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday after they rejected its requests for the past six years of Trump's personal and business returns.

McFadden, in Washington, last month rejected a request by House Democrats for an order blocking the president's plan to pay for construction of his southern U.S. border wall with about $6.1 billion

Congress had allocated for other purposes, saying he lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. His ruling is being appealed.

McFadden, 41, is also a former Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer. He got his law degree from the University of Virginia in 2006 and clerked for a judge on the federal appeals court in St. Louis.

