Carmel Catholic High School's award-winning robotics team honored by Mundelein mayor, board

Carmel Catholic High School's award-winning robotics team was feted during Monday night's village board meeting.

Carmel's NYAN Robotics squad -- its name stands for "Not Your Average Nerds" -- was part of a three-team alliance that won the international FIRST Tech Challenge championship in April. FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."

Mayor Steve Lentz read a proclamation detailing the team's victory and then presented the coaches and members of the NYAN Robotics squad with copies of the document.

The team members, all wearing matching tan pants and navy blue tops, approached the dais one by one as Lentz called their names.

"This is incredible," Lentz said of the team's accomplishment. "Well done."

Lentz also unveiled a large street sign that details the win. It will be installed on Route 176 near the school so people traveling through Mundelein can learn of the feat.

Science, technology, engineering and math are particular passions for Lentz, who by day works for a Libertyville software company. In 2014, he launched an annual math contest for local students that has since expanded to include the other STEM subjects.

"It's one thing for an American team to win a global tech competition, but it's super exciting for a team from right here in Lake County, and in Mundelein, to bring home the bacon like that," Lentz said Tuesday. "What a thrill."

NYAN Robotics Coach Brian Donahoe called the recognition from the mayor and trustees an honor.

"I could not be prouder of the team, and we are very happy to be an anchor of STEM in our community," Donahoe said.