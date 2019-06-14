Waukegan woman pleads guilty to driving drunk when causing crash that killed two

A 39-year-old woman pleaded guilty Thursday to being drunk and causing a crash that killed two people sitting at a stop light in Waukegan, officials said.

Letisia C. Delgadillo, of Waukegan, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol that resulted in the death of two or more people, Assistant Lake County States Attorney Tyler Dyson said.

She is facing a mandatory prison sentence of 6 years to 28 years. She is formally due to be sentenced by Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti on July 15, Dyson said.

Additional charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death and reckless homicide were dropped in exchange for the plea deal, court records show. Delgadillo remains held in Lake County jail on $1 million bail while awaiting her sentencing.

Delgadillo had a blood-alcohol level totaling more than twice the legal threshold when she drove her 2004 Chevy TrailBlazer through a red light on westbound Grand Avenue at Baldwin Avenue and collided with a Honda Accord at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, authorities said.

After the impact, the Honda slammed into a 2018 Ford Explorer and the Trailblazer hit a 2001 Chevy Tahoe, authorities said. Both vehicles were sitting at the red light facing east on Grand Avenue.

Jose Socorro Arroyo-Zavala, 42, from Waukegan, and Laura Orozco Corona, 41, from Guanajuato, Mexico, died in the crash, officials from the Lake County coroners office said. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Delgadillo was taken from the scene of the crash to a hospital, where she was treated and then released into the custody of Waukegan police.

Two people in the Ford Explorer and four people in the Tahoe were not injured in the crash.