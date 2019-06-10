Driver accused of allowing juveniles to smoke marijuana on school bus

A school bus driver from Glendale Heights faces misdemeanor charges alleging she allowed drug use by minors on her bus in April.

Shayla Brown, 31, of the 2000 block of Lake Ridge Drive, is charged with unlawfully contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor after turning herself in on a warrant recently.

According to court documents, Brown, a bus driver for Hopewell Transportation, "allowed four juvenile GlenOaks Therapeutic Day School students, all under the age of 18, to smoke cannabis while on a Hopewell Transportation school transport van, while driving the students to their homes from GlenOaks Therapeutic Day School."

Messages left Monday for Hopewell officials and Amita Health, which runs the therapeutic school, were not returned Monday.

Brown's next court date is scheduled for July 11 in courtroom 4001.