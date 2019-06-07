Ingleside man charged in McHenry drug death

hello

McHenry police said Friday a second man has been charged in the drug-induced death of 45-year-old Heather Crimaldi last August.

William E. Anderson, 28, of the 26000 block of West Lakeview Avenue in Ingleside, was charged with seven counts of drug-induced homicide and three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Police said Anderson already was custody in Cook County on unrelated charges.

According to police, Heather Crimaldi, who lived in Freeport, died after taking an combination of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl Aug. 31 in McHenry.

Crimaldi's brother, Christopher Crimaldi, 41, of the 1900 block of Orleans Street in McHenry, was charged on Oct. 3 with seven counts of drug-induced homicide and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.