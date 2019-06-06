Three suspects in custody in police impersonation case

Police say this man, and two others, are in custody in the Wheaton Police Department awaiting charges for impersonating a police officer. Courtesy of Wheaton Police Department

Authorities say three suspects are in custody and they're still looking for a fourth in a case of a man impersonating a Winfield police officer.

Officials say charges are expected to be announced soon.

DuPage County sheriff's officials say a man impersonating a police officer rang the doorbell of a residence late Tuesday night in the unincorporated area of Morningside Avenue and High Lake Road near West Chicago.

Police said the man said his name was Jeff Rushmore and he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department working on a missing person case.

Police said he had some type of police scanner or scanner app active on his cellphone, as well as a badge on his belt, in an attempt to enhance his credibility.

The man also is believed to have attempted this ruse at multiple residences in Winfield and Wheaton.

Police in Wheaton released images from a video doorbell that shows the man, who appears to be in his 20s, wearing a sport coat and badge on his belt. Police are investigating several reports of the man impersonating an officer on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities also released videos of the man recorded from doorbell cameras.