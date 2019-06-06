Remaining 2 defendants from 2017 McHenry slaying sentenced to prison

The remaining two defendants from a May 2017 home invasion and slaying of a McHenry man in a $3,000 burglary were sentenced to prison Thursday.

Jared J. Fox, 27, of Wonder Lake, was sentenced to six years in prison and Charles A. Campo II, 33, of McHenry, was given 10 years behind bars in sentences handed down by McHenry County Judge Sharon Prather.

Four men were arrested and charged in the May 27, 2017, slaying of Donald Jouravleff, a 52-year-old Air Force veteran.

After a two-week trial, a jury convicted Adam C. Morris, 46, of McCollum Lake, of hatching the plan to rob $3,000 from Jourvaleff's wife, Donna Mills. Mills owned a moving company and Morris, who was one of her employees, saw $3,000 in her basement during a meeting the previous day, according to testimony from a trial in March 2019.

The four men went to the home around 1 a.m. and Jourvaleff was shot twice after he answered the door. Mills, who was in a second-floor bedroom, tried to call police.

But a masked man, who prosecutors argued was Byron Howard, 37, of Wonder Lake, held a gun to her head, disconnected the phone and brought her downstairs where Morris demanded money and to be taken to the basement.

Fox and Campo testified against Morris during his trial in exchange for leniency from McHenry prosecutors.

On Thursday, each man pleaded guilty to aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a felony with a 6- to 30-year prison term, in exchange for prosecutors dismissing all the remaining, more severe charges, such as murder and home invasion, according to court records.

Both Fox and Campo must serve 85 percent of their prison terms and get credit for nearly two years served at the McHenry County jail while the cases were pending.

Morris was sentenced to 71 years in prison and Howard, who was convicted in a trial in April, was sentenced to 86 years in prison.