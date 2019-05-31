Home near Wheaton heavily damaged in morning fire

Crews battle a blaze near the intersection of Papworth Street and Armbrust Avenue Friday morning near Wheaton. Photo courtesy of Wheaton Fire Department

A Wheaton firefighter was treated for minor injuries Friday morning when fire swept through a house in an unincorporated area of DuPage County near Wheaton, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials said they received a call from a neighbor that a house on the 0N300 block of Papworth Street, near Armbrust Avenue, was engulfed in flames at 8:12 a.m.

Wheaton firefighters arrived and identified heavy fire at the rear of the house, which was rapidly spreading to the second floor and attic.

Fire officials say the blaze was brought under control within about 20 minutes, but the house sustained heavy damage. An adjoining structure also received minor exterior damage.

A firefighter was treated for minor injuries and released from a nearby hospital. No residents were home at the time of the blaze.

Investigators from the Wheaton Fire Department and the DuPage County Fire Investigation Taskforce are investigating, though officials said the fire does not seem suspicious. The cause of the fire is classified as undetermined at this time and damage estimates are unavailable.