Chain O' Lakes, Fox River declared no wake zones

hello

With rainfall continuing to push water levels near flood stages, the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes will be no wake zones for boaters Sunday and perhaps beyond, the Fox Waterway Agency announced.

The agency also issued a debris warning for those who take to the water on what's traditionally one of the most popular boating weekends of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, The Fox River in Algonquin was at 9.3 feet Sunday morning, just below the minor flood level of 9.5 feet. It's expected to rise up to 9.9 feet by Tuesday before cresting and receding later in the week.

At the Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry, the river was measured Sunday at 4.27 feet, which is minor flood level. Further upstream, in New Munster, Wisconsin, where flood level is 12 feet, the river measured at 12.32 feet.

The fox Water Agency advised boaters to continue monitoring its website, www.foxwaterway.com, for updates.