Feder: White Sox to celebrate Disco Demolition at 40 with Steve Dahl

Commemorating the upcoming 40th anniversary of the infamous incident -- and coinciding with "Free T-Shirt Thursday" -- a Disco Demolition-themed T-shirt will be distributed to the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark.

Forty years after Disco Demolition, it's nice to know the Chicago White Sox don't hold a grudge against Steve Dahl, Robert Feder writes.

The Chicago media legend and Radio Hall of Famer will throw out the first pitch June 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field when the White Sox play the New York Yankees.

