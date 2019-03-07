Constable: These five comedians will make all their colors fun

hello

Originally from South Africa, Tok Moffat is one of the international comics performing Sunday at the Box of Crayons comedy show in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Box of Crayons

Appearing in Sunday's Box of Crayons comedy show in Schaumburg, stand-up comic Kim Cook jokes about being a Texan married to a guy from the United Kingdom. Courtesy of Box of Crayons

A Puerto Rico native who moved to Chicago as a boy, stand-up comic Abi Sanchez says he's a "gateway minority." He's one of the comics featured in the Box of Crayons comedy show Sunday at the Laugh Out Loud Theater in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Box of Crayons

A co-producer and host of the Box of Crayons comedy show Sunday in Schaumburg, stand-up comic Khaleel Farooqie was born in India and lives in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Box of Crayons

A stand-up comic from Barrington, Aliyah Kizilbash is coproducing the Box of Crayons comedy show Sunday in Schaumburg. The show features comics from Iran, India, Bangladesh, Puerto Rico, South Africa and Texas. Courtesy of Box of Crayons

Aliyah Kizilbash, Khaleel Farooqie, Abi Sanchez, Kim Cook and Tok Moffatwill be the stars of the Box of Crayons comedy show Sunday in Schaumburg.

When Aliyah Kizilbash began her stand-up comedy career, the Barrington woman talked about her passion for fashion and style.

"I played up the material side of me, and then I'd tell them I was in an arranged marriage," Kizilbash says, pulling out a line from her comedy bit. "'I had my first kid when I was 12.' They probably believed that."

People in the audience with stereotypes of arranged marriages laugh at that joke because they realize Kizilbash is aware of those stereotypes, too. "A lot of people feel very uncomfortable laughing at things they are unfamiliar with," Kizilbash says. "The more you talk about it, the more it loosens you up. Laughter is an involuntary response. When you can laugh with people, it creates understanding."

That is the inspiration behind the new global showcase Box of Crayons comedy show, produced by Kizilbash, who is of Pakistani descent, and fellow comic Khaleel Farooqie, who was born in India, lives in Des Plaines and will host the show.

"We wanted a comedy show that brings attention to diversity," Farooqie says. "We thought this was something that would help people come together."

The debut show Sunday at Laugh Out Loud Theater in Schaumburg features comedians from South Africa, Iran, Puerto Rico, India and Bangladesh, as well as a woman from Texas who is married to a guy from the United Kingdom.

"I don't try to make you feel bad. I'm here to tell you jokes," says Abi Sanchez, a professional comedian who has been featured on Kevin Hart's LOL Network and will perform in the Schaumburg show. Born in Puerto Rico and a Chicagoan since he was a boy, Sanchez finds humor in people who think building "the wall" will affect him or wonder what kind of money is used in his homeland.

"Ignorance is too hard of a word, but you get misunderstandings," Sanchez says. "I'm more of a gateway minority for people. They use me as a buffer."

Comedians such as Trevor Noah, who uses his South African upbringing as host of "The Daily Show," and Kumail Nanjiani, who uses his Pakistani roots in his comedy, prove that laughs transcend differences.

"It breeds understanding, especially in this political climate," Kizilbash says. "The point of the comedian is to get a laugh, so they won't be unhappy if you laugh."

Farooqie, who has opened for comics such as Sarah Silverman, Jeff Garlin and Bill Burr, says, "Perceptions of people and the reality of people are two different things."

While society might focus of the differences, "comedy doesn't do that," Farooqie says. "The more you get to know the person, people are pretty much the same. Everybody deals with their parents, their wives and the kids. A mom in Lincoln Park might worry about her kid in traffic. A mom in the Amazon might worry about her kid and a snake. But they both worry."

A busy mother of kids ages 6, 12 and 13, Kizilbash says she's put her stand-up on hold to concentrate on producing the Box of Crayons show, which will have a second Schaumburg show on April 14. There also are plans for shows in Chicago and the San Francisco area.

"Hey, this what we think you are, but you aren't that," Kizilbash says, relishing the chance to use her humor to counteract stereotypes that arranged marriages such as hers are only about young girls being wed to old rich men. "My husband has abs, and he's super hot."

Diversity is a part of the show, but not the show. "It's not like we're just putting people together," Farooqie says. "They are comedians. They're funny."