Police: Chicago man charged with DUI after shoplifting in Lisle

hello

A Chicago man is being held without bail in DuPage County after he and another man were charged with shoplifting beauty and pharmaceutical products Wednesday night from the Lisle Jewel-Osco.

But authorities say the crimes didn't end there for Andino Medina, who picked up what court records say is at least his fourth DUI charge after the men eventually were arrested near Burr Ridge.

Lisle police said they responded to the Jewel at 1156 Maple Ave. at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a retail theft in progress.

Medina and Michael Laffey, 44, fled the store after stealing over-the-counter beauty and pharmaceutical items, police said.

Police say the men traveled east on Maple Avenue from the store in a Chevrolet van. A short time later, a Burr Ridge police officer recognized the vehicle, being driven by Medina, traveling north on I-55 and pulled it over, authorities said.

According to court records, Medina was "extremely lethargic," "unable to keep his eyes open" and "continually nodding off" when he was stopped.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered numerous stolen items valued at more than $1,200, authorities said.

Medina is charged with aggravated DUI (fourth through ninth offense), aggravated driving while license revoked and retail theft over $300.

Laffey is being held on $2,000 bail and is charged with one count of retail theft.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned March 11.