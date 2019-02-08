Three charged in January 2018 murder of Naperville man found in Chicago trash bin

First-degree murder charges have been filed against three suspects in the January 2018 death of 20-year-old Naperville resident Michael Armendariz.

Armendariz was reported missing in January 2018, and his body was found May 31 in a Chicago trash bin after a neighbor reported a foul odor on the 6800 block of South Artesian Avenue.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Armendariz died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The three suspects will appear in bond court at 8 a.m. Saturday. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall will conduct a news conference after bond court.