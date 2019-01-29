Chicago man charged in Jan. 13 murder of Roselle man

A 25-year-old Chicago man is wanted in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting death of a Roselle man outside his Roselle home.

Brandon J. Foster, of the 6000 block of S. Eberhart Avenue, is wanted on a no-bond warrant and is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Jerry McCray.

Court documents do not give any information regarding a motive in the case. According to court documents, the warrant was sought on Jan. 19 and approved by a judge on Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said McCray, of the 200 block of Springhill Drive, died Jan. 13 of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they received a call at 4:10 p.m. for an unconscious person in a parking lot. When they arrived, police and rescue crews immediately began lifesaving efforts.

McCray died at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

The slaying was the third fatal shooting in the Roselle area since June.

On June 3, Sanchez Townes-Elliot was fatally shot inside a basement recording studio along Lake Street. A 30-year-old Oak Park man, Owen Reneau, has been charged with murder in that case. On Sept. 28, Kyle A. Gojdas, 29, of Glendale Heights was shot while working security at a now shuttered adult spa on Lake Street. Donald R. Pelka, 59, of Bartlett is charged and awaiting trial in that case.