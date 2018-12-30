Glendale Heights man shot by police facing assault charge

hello

A Glendale Heights man shot by police over the weekend faces a felony charge alleging he came at officers with multiple knives, DuPage County prosecutors said Sunday.

George Almeida of the 0-100 block of Joseph Lane is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and misdemeanor domestic charges stemming from a disturbance early Saturday at his home, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

He appeared in bond court Sunday, where a judge set his bail at $250,000, officials said. His next court date is Jan. 28.

Police say they were responding to a call from Almeida's mother when they found him in the garage armed with multiple knives. Almeida ignored the officers' commands to drop the weapons and started advancing toward them, at which point an officer fired his gun once, striking him in the leg, according to prosecutors.

Almeida and his mother, Connie Almeida, both were taken to a hospital, treated for their injuries and released later Saturday, officials said.

Connie Almeida is disputing the police account that her son was armed. She said he was crouching on the floor when he was shot. Connie Almeida said she and her son, a paranoid schizophrenic, were having an argument and she called the police, who have been to her house before.

The shooting is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force. The findings will be reviewed by the state's attorney's office.