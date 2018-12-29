Glendale Heights family disputes police account of shooting

A Glendale Heights woman who was present when her son was shot by police early Saturday disputes the police account that he was armed and said the shooting was unnecessary.

According to a Glendale Heights Police Department news release, officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 1-100 block of Joseph Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance inside a residence. They were confronted by a man holding two knives who did not comply with commands to drop the knives and was subsequently shot, according to the release.

The man, who family identified as George Almeida, was transported to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, according to the release.

Connie Almeida said she and her son were having an argument and "I called the police." Connie Almeida said police have been to her house before and should have known how to deal with her son, who she said is a paranoid schizophrenic with a fear of police.

"You have to be patient to calm him down," she said. Instead, the situation escalated and was "blown out of proportion" by police, she said.

They were in the garage of her home when police arrived and she was standing next to police a few feet away from George Almeida when he was shot. She says he was unarmed and was crouching on the floor at the time.

Family members said they believe four or five shots were fired and that he was struck in the hand and leg. They said they were told by the hospital that visitors weren't allowed.

Glendale Heights police said the shooting is under investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force. No criminal charges have been filed. Police said they would share additional details when they become available.