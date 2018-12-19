Victims of deadly Ingleside, Wadsworth crashes identified

Lake County authorities have identified Feliciano Hernandez-Saucedo of Ingleside as the man killed early Saturday in a head-on collision along Route 134.

Hernandez-Saucedo, 23, died as a result of blunt force trauma suffered in the crash, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Wednesday. Toxicology is pending.

Lake County Sheriff's police said the crash occurred about 12:10 a.m. Saturday when a 2002 Acura TL driven west on Route 134 by Hernandez-Saucedo veered into oncoming traffic near North Robin Road in Ingleside and collided with a 2000 Buick Century.

Hernandez-Saucedo was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the Buick, a 72-year-old Round Lake man, suffered minor injuries, while his 72-year-old wife, the only passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and sheriff, Cooper said.

Also Wednesday, Cooper identified Roderick Richardson, 47, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, as the person killed when a car slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer in Wadsworth late Sunday night. He died as a result of blunt force trauma and toxicology is pending, Cooper said.

Sheriff's police said Richardson was driving a 2005 Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed north on Route 41 when it crashed into the back of a 2012 Freightliner near the intersection at Wadsworth Road at 10:15 p.m. He was the only person in the vehicle, authorities said.