Chicago man held on $500,000 bail in Wheaton carjacking

hello

A Chicago man is being held on $500,000 bail in DuPage County, charged in a Thursday night carjacking in the Wheaton Target parking lot.

Demarion Chambers, 22, has been charged with vehicular hijacking, identity theft and unlawful use of a credit card.

Prosecutors say Chambers approached an occupied vehicle parked outside the Target store on County Farm Road in Wheaton at 9:07 p.m. and repeatedly knocked on the car window.

The female occupant eventually opened the door, at which time Chambers pulled the door open and threatened the woman, who left the vehicle, authorities said.

Chambers drove to a Thornton's gas station in West Chicago where he made two separate purchases using the victim's credit card, according to prosecutors. A Wheaton Police Department investigation led to Chambers, who was arrested at a Chicago house.

"It is alleged that (Thursday) night Mr. Chambers threatened a woman's life before stealing her car," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thankfully, the victim in this case did not resist and was not injured."

Berlin also quoted FBI statistics that a car is stolen every 44 seconds in America and warned motorists to park in well-lighted areas and keep doors and windows locked.

Chambers' next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019, in front of Judge Robert Miller.