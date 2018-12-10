Lisle candidate says incumbent cut in line on filing day

A man running for Lisle trustee is crying foul after an incumbent let himself and another candidate into village hall early on the first day of filing for the spring election.

The weeklong filing to set the ballot for the April election in most DuPage County towns opened Monday.

Stephen A. Winz, who is running for one of three open seats on the Lisle Village Board, arrived at village hall around 6 a.m. Monday so he would be there when the doors opened at 7 a.m. But when he was let into the building, Winz discovered two other trustee candidates -- incumbent Mark Boyle and Charlie Rego -- already were inside filing their nominating petitions.

"They did not enter through the same door that I did," Winz said. "They were not standing in line."

Winz then shot a roughly 4-minute video that he posted on Facebook. In the video, which has been viewed more than 1,000 times, Winz talks about how Boyle used a key to let himself and Rego into the building through a side door.

In the video, a woman at the counter tells Winz all three candidates are going to be in the lottery to determine the top spot on the ballot.

Winz said he doesn't believe that should be allowed because, in his view, Boyle and Rego never stood in line.

"This seems like a clear violation of an incumbent using his ability to not just gain him special privilege but another candidate," he said. "It was 17 degrees outside today. If they can't sit outside with the rest of us, they should not be in the lottery."

Winz said he has emailed village trustees about what happened and plans to file a complaint with the state board of elections.