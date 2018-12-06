Warrenville neurologist charged with misdemeanor battery

hello

A Warrenville neurologist has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.

According to court documents, Dr. Henry Echiverri, who at the time was associated with Edward Neurosciences Institute in Warrenville and Yorkville and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient beneath her underwear during a Jan. 17 examination.

Following the same examination, court documents allege Echiverri "hugged and kissed (the victim) on the cheeks after a doctor's visit."

Representatives from both hospitals were consulting with their attorneys before commenting.