Authorities: Warrenville neurologist inappropriately touched female patient

A Warrenville neurologist has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.

According to court documents, Dr. Henry Echiverri, who at the time was associated with Edward Neurosciences Institute in Warrenville and Yorkville and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient beneath her underwear during a Jan. 17 examination.

After the same examination, court documents allege Echiverri "hugged and kissed (the victim) on the cheeks after a doctor's visit."

The Edward-Elmhurst Health system said Echiverri will continue to see patients.

"Dr. Henry Echiverri has been a member of the medical staff for 28 years. There have been no other allegations or complaints in that time regarding his conduct," a statement said. "After a thorough internal investigation, it was determined that Dr. Echiverri would continue to see patients. We take these allegations very seriously and are taking appropriate precautions to ensure patient safety until the legal matter is resolved."

Northwestern Medicine said Echiverri is not an employee of that system and has not practiced at its facilities in recent years.

"We had no prior knowledge of this allegation and our medical staff will take appropriate action once more information regarding this matter is made available," it said in a statement.