Multiple wish lists: Santa Claus does double duty with 28 sets of twins

Santa Claus does double duty with 28 sets of twins

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 11/29/2018 3:47 PM
  Twenty-eight sets of twins -- all 2 years old or younger -- gather for a photo Thursday with Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

      Twenty-eight sets of twins -- all 2 years old or younger -- gather for a photo Thursday with Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Santa was seeing double Thursday when he posed for photos with 28 sets of twins at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Thursday. Seated at front right is Shannon Teresi of Wheaton, with her twins, Nora, left, and Madelyn, age 20 months, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lydia.

      Santa was seeing double Thursday when he posed for photos with 28 sets of twins at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Thursday. Seated at front right is Shannon Teresi of Wheaton, with her twins, Nora, left, and Madelyn, age 20 months, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lydia. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Banks Walt, 2, of Crystal Lake, right, gives his twin brother, Taggart, a bite of his doughnut Thursday at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. They were among the 28 sets of twins who gathered for a photo with Santa at the mall.

      Banks Walt, 2, of Crystal Lake, right, gives his twin brother, Taggart, a bite of his doughnut Thursday at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. They were among the 28 sets of twins who gathered for a photo with Santa at the mall. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Santa greets twins James, left, and John Moskal of Carol Stream and their mom, Kinga, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. They were among the 28 sets of twins who met up at the mall Thursday for a get-together with Santa.

      Santa greets twins James, left, and John Moskal of Carol Stream and their mom, Kinga, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. They were among the 28 sets of twins who met up at the mall Thursday for a get-together with Santa. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Santa Claus performed double duty Thursday, greeting 28 sets of twins -- all 2 years old and younger -- at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The get-together is a growing tradition for the growing Chicago Twin Moms group, which held its first gathering with Santa last year and then repeated the feat in February with the Easter Bunny.

"It's a lot of fun," said Heather Lloyd, director of marketing and business development at Woodfield Mall. "It's just a great time for them to get to see Santa and also be around the other families of twins."

The families met up in the mall's grand court for the 10-minute photo shoot, which went smoothly given the challenges presented by a gathering of 56 toddlers and their siblings.

Shannon Teresi of Wheaton brought her twin daughters, Nora and Madelyn, age 20 months, along with her 3-year-old daughter, Lydia.

"We just wanted to see Santa with our twin friends here this morning. We're pretty excited," Teresi said. "There was a lot of squirming over there, that's for sure.

"And to cram everybody into the picture, it will be interesting to see the result."

