Multiple wish lists: Santa Claus does double duty with 28 sets of twins
Santa Claus performed double duty Thursday, greeting 28 sets of twins -- all 2 years old and younger -- at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.
The get-together is a growing tradition for the growing Chicago Twin Moms group, which held its first gathering with Santa last year and then repeated the feat in February with the Easter Bunny.
"It's a lot of fun," said Heather Lloyd, director of marketing and business development at Woodfield Mall. "It's just a great time for them to get to see Santa and also be around the other families of twins."
The families met up in the mall's grand court for the 10-minute photo shoot, which went smoothly given the challenges presented by a gathering of 56 toddlers and their siblings.
Shannon Teresi of Wheaton brought her twin daughters, Nora and Madelyn, age 20 months, along with her 3-year-old daughter, Lydia.
"We just wanted to see Santa with our twin friends here this morning. We're pretty excited," Teresi said. "There was a lot of squirming over there, that's for sure.
"And to cram everybody into the picture, it will be interesting to see the result."