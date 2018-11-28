Kifowit apologizes to Breen for saying she'd like his loved ones to 'ultimately die'

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit apologized Wednesday to outgoing Republican House Leader Peter Breen for saying she'd like to "make him a broth of Legionella and pump it into the water system of his loved ones" so they could "ultimately die."

Kifowit, an Oswego Democrat, made the remarks on the House floor Tuesday as legislators prepared to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of a bill that would increase what the state pays in civil litigation cases.

"I offer my sincere apology to Representative Peter Breen, his family, and all of my House colleagues for my poor choice of words during a serious discussion on our veterans' health and safety. I would never wish any harm or mortality on anyone's family, including the Breen family," Kifowit wrote Wednesday. "As a Marine Corps veteran, I feel very passionate about what happened in our Quincy Veterans Home, which resulted in 13 veterans and one spouse's deaths, in addition to over 70 individuals being ill. The truth is this did happen to our heroes, and my attempt to illustrate empathy for the families that were affected by the loss of their loved ones was not conveyed properly."

Breen, who was on the House floor Wednesday, was not immediately available to comment on Kifowit's apology, but the two were seen shaking hands as Kifowit approached Breen at the beginning of Wednesday's session.