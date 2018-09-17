Dolton man charged with beating Metra conductor in Wood Dale

A Dolton man is being held on $30,000 bail after being accused of punching a Metra conductor in the face Friday morning.

Keimon Snow, 24, of the 15000 block of Chicago Road, is charged with aggravated battery and theft of services.

Prosecutors say Snow boarded the Chicago-bound train around 9 a.m. in Itasca. By the time the train reached the Wood Dale stop, Snow had refused to pay his $8 fare when asked by the conductor, authorities said.

When the train arrived at in Wood Dale, the conductor asked Snow to leave the train. Prosecutors say both Snow and the conductor exited at the Wood Dale stop and the conductor called Metra police.

Snow is alleged to have punched the conductor in the side of his face as he was making the phone call.

"Physically attacking a train conductor in an attempt to avoid paying your $8 train fare, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thankfully the conductor was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment."

Sheriff's officials said that while Snow was arrested Friday, he had not yet been booked into the jail Monday afternoon because he was refusing to cooperate with the booking process, including having his photo taken.

Snow's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15 in front of Judge Jeffrey Mackay.