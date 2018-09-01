 
Schaumburg Septemberfest celebrates end of one season, beginning of another

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/1/2018 5:18 PM
      Mike Valenter, general manager of Itasca Brewing Co., pours an ale in the craft beer and wine tent at Schaumburg's Septemberfest Saturday. Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

      The change in seasons was prominent at a crafter's booth at Septemberfest Saturday, with autumn and Halloween coming to the forefront. Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

      Schaumburg Firefighter/Paramedic Luis Pasko looks over the questions for a safety game at the department's booth at Septemberfest Saturday. Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

It was a battle of the seasons Saturday at Schaumburg's annual Septemberfest.

There was a late-summer storm, followed by a steamy, sunny afternoon -- perfect for those enjoying the Fresh-Picked Summer Ale being served up by the Itasca Brewing Co. in the craft beer and wine tent.

Drinkers could choose from strawberry-, blueberry- or peach-infused ale. Or try a coffee-infused Kolsch. "You would not think on a muggy day like today it would be refreshing, but it really is," said Mike Valente, the nanobrewery's general manager.

But at the nearby arts and crafts booths, vendors reminded guests fall is nigh, with plenty of decor featuring pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks and the like.

Then there was Wayne Schaefer, proprietor of Mistletoe Memories of West Bend, Wisconsin. He was busy selling Christmas ornaments.

"These are the only ornaments I ever get," shopper Keri Dahm of Hanover Park said, as she picked up several that had been customized with the names of her relatives, boyfriend and pets.

The cheerful decorations are made of an acrylic-infused clay, with the pigment mixed in to the clay.

"We start (selling) in July," said Schaefer, who has had the business 43 years. "We sell them (that early) because of demand."

It was a mixed season at Brian Mattick's soap-and-scents booth, Arrow Mattick. He still had watermelon-scented soap for sale, but has added a pumpkin beer soap.

But, "it's a little too early for Christmas," the Crystal Lake businessman said.

Morning rain took its toll, and village workers spread wood chips over especially muddy spots on the lawn.

Festival volunteer Vince Wroblewski of Schaumburg, working the gate in the afternoon, said "it's been pretty slow, but picked up since it dried out."

The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court. There is a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, and a Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday.

