 
News

Motorcyclist killed in Schaumburg crash ID'd as Glendale Hts. man

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 8/31/2018 8:21 PM
hello

A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a school bus in Schaumburg Thursday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old Robert Payne of Glendale Heights.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash that occurred at Irving Park and Rodenburg roads at 3:38 p.m.

Paramedics took Payne to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

The driver of the school bus was the only person aboard it.

Related Coverage
Motorcyclist dies after crash with school bus
Related Article
Motorcyclist dies after crash with school bus
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 