Motorcyclist killed in Schaumburg crash ID'd as Glendale Hts. man
Updated 8/31/2018 8:21 PM
A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a school bus in Schaumburg Thursday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old Robert Payne of Glendale Heights.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash that occurred at Irving Park and Rodenburg roads at 3:38 p.m.
Paramedics took Payne to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.
The driver of the school bus was the only person aboard it.
