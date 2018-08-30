Dailly slate complete in Schaumburg village board race

A slate of Schaumburg trustee candidates running with 2019 mayoral hopeful Tom Dailly has been completed with the announcement of Brian Bieschke, a 13-year veteran of the village's advisory panels, as its third member.

Bieschke will seek the seat Dailly is leaving to run for mayor, joining a slate that also includes trustees George Dunham and Mark Madej and Village Clerk Marilyn Karr.

Other candidates in the April 2019 village board election are Nafees Rahman and Sunil Shah, who are running for mayor, and Nooruddin Taj and Jim Wright, two of three trustee hopefuls running with Rahman.

Mayor Al Larson hasn't yet declared his intentions.

In joining the race, Bieschke said he's proud to be part of a team offering voters experience and a history of community involvement.

"I would not be running for the village board if I did not have this experience," Bieschke said. "There's no way I'd be prepared."

He was a member of the village's environmental committee from 2005 to 2009, plan commission from 2009 to 2014, and zoning board of appeals from 2015 to the present.

Bieschke's also served on the advisory committee for the recent update of the village's comprehensive land-use plan, weighing in on the changes anticipated by the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus.

He said he's attended all village board meetings the past two years, most of the committee-of-the-whole meetings and three of the last four annual budget presentations.

"It is quite a learning curve, but the path I took was a really good one to prepare me for the decisions I'd have to make as a village trustee," Bieschke said.

Professionally, Bieschke said he's been in information technology throughout his career. He previously worked for IBM and today is director of sales engineering for UbiStor in Schaumburg.

As far as the other candidates outside the slate, Rahman is deputy director of accounting in Secretary of State Jesse White's office, Shah is an insurance agent in the village, Taj formerly worked for Motorola Solutions in Arlington Heights and Wright is manager of Walker Brothers The Original Pancake House in Schaumburg's Town Square.

None have claimed any elected experience or direct involvement with the village government, but tout their professional experience and residency in Schaumburg as qualifications.