Rauner effectively kills bill targeting Lake County chief assessment officer

Governor Bruce Rauner, shown here in Itasca last month, has effectively killed legislation that would've let Lake County voters choose how the chief assessment officer is hired. Daily Herald File Photo, July 2018

Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto effectively killing legislation that would have let Lake County voters decide how their chief assessment officer is hired.

The job is an appointed post held by Marty Paulson. His office oversees the work of township assessors and mails annual assessment notices to property owners, among other duties.

Paulson has feuded with some township assessors who say he ignored their reassessments. Paulson and the county have been sued twice by those assessors, but both cases were dismissed.

This spring, the General Assembly passed legislation that would have put a question on the Nov. 6 ballot asking if the job should be an elected position.

State Rep. Sam Yingling, a Grayslake Democrat, was the driving force behind the bill, which had bipartisan support in the legislature. He has called Lake County's property tax system "dysfunctional" and said the chief assessment officer can unilaterally increase assessments and drive up taxes.

Yingling led a petition drive this summer urging Rauner to sign the bill into law. He also had public support from several Democratic candidates for county offices.

Critics of the plan, however, said changing how the assessment officer is chosen won't lower tax bills.

The county board last month formally asked Rauner to use his amendatory veto power to expand the legislation so the same question appears on ballots for dozens of Illinois counties with board-appointed assessment officers.

Doing so would essentially spike the bill, because lawmakers don't return to Springfield for their veto session until after the Nov. 6 election.

Rauner issued that amendatory veto Monday. Rauner, a Republican running for re-election in November, explained his decision in a message to the General Assembly.

"While this legislation promotes the accountability of property tax officials to the taxpayers they serve, it furthers a concerning practice of local carve-outs in state law," Rauner wrote. "What is beneficial to Lake County taxpayers and voters may also be beneficial to citizens across the state, who should get the same opportunity to determine whether an elected county assessor would better serve their communities."

In a subsequent news release, Yingling said Rauner's maneuver denies Lake County residents the ability "to make our property tax system accountable to us in November."

"The people of Lake County are sick and tired of Governor Rauner ignoring our local concerns," Yingling said.

A county board spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The bill was the third piece of state legislation in the last five years to target Lake County government.

In 2013, the General Assembly stripped election oversight from the county clerk and created a Lake County election commission. Lawlor sued to block the change, and a judge declared the law unconstitutional.

Last year, legislators approved a plan to let voters elect the county board's chairman, rather than continuing to have members choose their leader. Rauner vetoed it.