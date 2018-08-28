No citations filed in South Barrington crash that killed pedestrian

South Barrington police say they're continuing to investigate the death of 18-year-old Mount Prospect man killed when struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Officers responding to a collision on Barrington Road near Terra Vita Road at 8:43 p.m. Saturday found Jake Brummitt lying injured in the northbound lane, according to police.

Police say Brummitt was struck by a 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by a 33-year-old Palatine man who immediately stopped and called 911. No citations have been issued.

Paramedics took Brummitt to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died of his injuries at 9:38 p.m. An autopsy Monday determined Brummitt's cause of death as multiple injuries after being accidentally struck by a motor vehicle.

Barrington Road was closed between Algonquin and Mundhank roads for about six hours after the collision as investigators conducted their preliminary examination of the scene. Barrington Hills and Hoffman Estates police as well as Hanover Township Emergency Services also assisted.

The Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating with the South Barrington Police Department.

In a Facebook post Monday, Mount Prospect Moose Lodge 660 said Brummitt was the son of member Ron Brummitt.

"He was a 3 sport all star at PHS, and an energetic, kind, wonderful young man," the post reads.

Visitation is set for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road in Mount Prospect, and 9 a.m. until a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road and Lincoln Street in Mount Prospect.