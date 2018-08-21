Two more running for Schaumburg village board

hello

Schaumburg mayoral candidate Nafees Rahman, center, who's running against Tom Dailly, left, and Sunil Shah, right, in 2019 has named village residents Jim Wright and Nooruddin Taj as two of his three village board running mates.

Nafees Rahman, one of three candidates for Schaumburg mayor, has named two of the three trustee candidates who will run with him in his April 2019 bid to succeed 31-year incumbent Al Larson.

The two candidates are Jim Wright, a 12-year resident of Schaumburg who manages Walker Brothers The Original Pancake House at 18 S. Roselle Road in the village, and Nooruddin Taj, who's lived in Schaumburg more than 20 years and formerly worked at Motorola in Arlington Heights, Rahman said.

Though Rahman has his eye on a third trustee candidate for the slate, he said he wants to wait until that person is back from traveling outside the country before making the announcement.

Also running in the 2019 mayoral race are Tom Dailly, a current trustee with more than 25 years on the village board, and Sunil Shah, an insurance agent and village resident for more than 20 years.

Rahman has been a Schaumburg resident for 21 years. He's worked as deputy director of accounting in Secretary of State Jesse White's office since April 2017.

Current village trustees George Dunham and Mark Madej already have announced they will seek re-election next year. Neither they nor Dailly have yet announced a third trustee candidate to fill the seat Dailly now occupies.

Larson, first elected mayor in 1987 after 12 years as a trustee, has said he remains undecided about a run for another term.

Wright and Taj could not be reached for comment Tuesday.